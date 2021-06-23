Update: Gila Wilderness continues to be closed for safety surrounding Johnson Fire

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is closed due to the hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area.

The Johnson Fire grew 247 acres as of Tuesday, despite having thunderstorms in the vicinity for most of the afternoon.

There are a total of 175 personnel and 12% of the fire has been contained. The cause of the fire is said to be due to lighting.

The fire growth was predominantly in the West Fork of Mogollon Creek near Seventy-Four Mountain. An eight-person crews will construct a fireline in preparation should fire activity change. Perimeter of the fire will continue to be monitored from the air as dictated.

Air quality is said to be good with the possible exception of Truth or Consequences, NM. The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire provides guidance on mitigating smoke exposure.

For more information on alerts and notices visit the Gila National Forest website at Gila National Forest – Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

