EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says the victim of the murder investigation currently underway on the 1700 block of Texas Ave. is a male.

As we reported on Tuesday officers went to do a welfare check around 8 am. at the 17000 of Texas Ave and that’s when they found the man’s body.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against person unit responded on Tuesday and is continuing with the investigation on Wednesday.