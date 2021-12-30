UPDATE: EPPD arrests driver involved in Christmas Day deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Thursday the arrest of the driver allegedly involved in a deadly motorcycle wreck in Far East El Paso on Christmas Day.

Carmen Ofelia De Los Santos was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 29, charged with Accident involving Death and issued a $150,000 bond.

According to the EPPD, 24-year-old Laramie Fowler died after being struck by the car driven by De Los Santos, while trying to avoid a wreck at the intersection of George Dieter and Rex Baxter.

Police say that Fowler was traveling southbound on George Deiter at a ‘high rate of speed’ when he crested a hill at Rex Baxter. At the same time, an De Los Santos’ vehicle was turning left onto Baxter; Fowler laid down his bike, in an attempt to avoid the car, but was struck by it.

Fowler was transported to a local hospital by Fire Medical Services, where he died a short time later.

