UPDATE: Authorities discover body of husband accused of shooting wife at West El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have located the body of the husband who is accused of shooting his wife at a West El Paso home early Wednesday evening.

Detectives identified the husband as 57-year-old Mark Martinez and the victim as 58-year-old Norma Martinez.

According to the El Paso Police Department, authorities located the husband’s vehicle in a field near La Union, NM.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s office and US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers responded to the scene and found the body. Investigators said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, the shooting occurred Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at a home located at 1001 Metate. A family member found the victim, according to an EPPD spokesman.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.