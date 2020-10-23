3-hour wait reported on Friday at new UTEP COVID-19 test site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans tell KTSM 9 News they waited up to three hours to get tested on Friday at the new COVID-19 testing site located on the University of Texas at El Paso campus.

“I got here this morning and it took me three hours from this point here to the front,” said Alec Espendez, an El Pasoan who went to get tested on Friday.

Alec Espendez and his wife were willing to wait in the long line after hearing about the more than 10,000 active cases in El Paso.

“Out of precaution you know, you always go to the store and stuff and you don’t know who you’re around, who’s infected. Even though we use the mask every single time,” said Espendez.

Others tell KTSM they were willing to wait for hours because they came in contact with someone who tested positive.

“We got exposed from our sister,” said Darleen Luera. “We got here at 9:30 it was a pretty long wait.”

KTSM also spoke with a brother and sister from Ciudad Juarez, who crossed from Juarez to El Paso to get tested.

“My sister is feeling symptoms, headaches, fatigue, sore throat and temperature,” said Gustavo Nares.

Nares said his sister and him were told they would get results by email in three to four days. While the Nares are from Juarez they were able to be tested. However, according to the City of El Paso officials, if this brother and sister test positive for COVID-19, they will not be included in the County’s daily count.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday a sign was put up in front of the testing site at UTEP that read “testing capacity has been reached. This site will be closed for today”.

According to the City of El Paso, the UTEP testing capacity is 1,000 tests per day.

The drive-through testing site at UTEP is open from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more El Paso COVID-19 testing site click here.