EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Castner Range National Monument mural got unveiled at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 8 at the El Paso Museum of Archeology located at 4301 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr.

The unveiling included key speakers such as Mayor Oscar Leeser, artist Jesus “CIMI” Alvarado and Emily Loya from Rep. Veronica Escobar’s office.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, President Joe Biden designated the Castner Range as a national monument.

To honor the decades-long community effort, the Museum of Archeology, along with the Castner Range Coalition, unveiled the mural which tells the story of Castner and the community of El Paso.

Additionally, the unveiling also celebrated the anniversary of the Antiquities Act, which was used by President Biden in the designation of the Castner Range as a national monument.