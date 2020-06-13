Unsung heroes honored for keeping UMC and EPCH clean and disinfected during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Unsung Heroes of University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital’s Environmental Services Department is being honored for their dedication in keeping both hospitals and UMC Neighborhood Clinics clean and disinfected, especially during the pandemic.

“They are heroes to us,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundations. “They don’t look for glory; they simply do the best job they can in disinfecting everything and maintaining a high level of cleanliness to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Foundation Team wanted to thank them for all their tireless work to keep patients and associates safe!”

The department’s employees received a travel bag of CeraVe products and a $10 gift card to Sonic Drive-In. The donations were made possible by the El Paso Executive Women’s Lion’s Club, CeraVe and CMN partner, Sonic Drive-In through the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.

Donations to COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund can be made here: https://umcfoundationelpaso.org/covid-19-compassionate-care-fund.

Donations to El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation can be made here: https://elpasochildrensfoundation.org/online-giving-covid-19-donations