UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 45-year-old woman after she struck two unoccupied police cars that were providing traffic control for two separate car crashes that had happened earlier along Interstate 10 West in West El Paso.

Police say Maria Balderrama was traveling west on the interstate near the Sunland Park exit when she struck the left corner of one patrol car and then the rear of a second. The cars were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Balderrama was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and was issued a $3,500 bond.

The police Special Traffic Investigations officers continue looking into the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso police cars were struck by a vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday night along Interstate 10 on the West Side.

Police say the vehicle struck the patrol units which were parked and were unoccupied while officers were investigating another crash. The incident happened along I-10 West near mile marker 13. No injuries were reported.

The Special Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

