Unoccupied EPPD car hit on I-10; Officers helped EPFD with semi fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, January 6th, officers from the Westside Regional Command

were conducting traffic control for a semi-truck that had crashed and caught fire on I-10

Westbound near the Sunland Park exit.

While the officers were conducting the traffic control, a person driving a Hyundai Sonata crashed into a police car. The police car was unoccupied, parked, and had its red and blue lights on at the time of the crash.

The person driving the Hyundai was admitted to the hospital, toxicology results are pending.

The investigation in ongoing.

