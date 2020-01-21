University Medical Center to host a third annual 5k run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- University Medical Center (UMC) will host “Health Start 2020”, its third annual 5k run to kick-off a year of fitness and better health in the community.

The race will take place on Saturday, Feb.1, at 8 a.m., with races starting at 9 a.m., at the UMC, West. Registration is open and will close on Jan. 24.

The theme for this year’s event is “Focus on your health” and will feature health and fitness vendors from the region. The event will also feature health screening and vendor demonstrations said Health Start 2020.

Partnering up with Supplement Xpress, EP Fitness, Shanti Yoga & Wellness, Dave & Buster’s, The Vitamin Shoppe, and more, Health Start 2020 will include a 1-mile walk and a 5k run. According to the UMC, the event will also feature the new “Kids Dash” in partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH).

Long-sleeve t-shirts, medals and more will be given out to adult and child participants. To register for the race, visit their website.