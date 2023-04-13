EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center hosted an ATV training for first responders, as part of their ATV Proper Riding Objectives Safety Education Program at Red Sands on Thursday, April 13.

The program is essential in the summer months when the Borderland takes advantage of the outdoors by partaking in activities such as off-roading, which requires the use of ATV’s and quads.

Safety isn’t always on people’s mind when operating these vehicles, but after seeing an increase of injuries in younger kids back in 2018 the ‘ATV trainings are crucial,’ said Xochitl Gamboa, Trauma Grants manager at University Medical Center.

Gamboa says at any given week, Red Sands can be seen with all-terrain vehicles and for them injury prevention is important.

Assistant Chief of the Fire Department, Juan Carlos Etienne says that if they cannot do their job safely, it can put others at risk. He adds that it is important the staff knows how to operate off roading vehicles in case of any emergency, especially when they encounter frequent rollovers.