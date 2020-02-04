Universal Medical Center inaugurated building in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso inaugurated its new Emergency Department with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Northeast.

The ribbon-cutting took place this afternoon at the new building at UMC Northeast Emergency on 4669 Cohen Ave.

El Paso County will own and operate full-service offsite Emergency Departments away from UMC’s main campus.

El Paso’s northeast families will have greater access to emergency care as UMC officially cuts the ribbon, opening up its first of two new Emergency Departments, representatives said.

The second Emergency Department will open next week.