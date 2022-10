UPDATE: According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, serious injuries have been reported. Eastbound traffic on Loop 375-mile marker 19 will be closed until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to a vehicle collision on Transmountain.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning. The reason behind the collision is unknown. Injuries are also currently unknown. This story will be updated as we receive more information.