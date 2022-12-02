EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Combine Search and Rescue units responded to Hueco Tanks State Park Friday in reference to an injured male hiker with a broken ankle.

Courtesy to EPFD

According to a tweet by EPFD, a man in his 30s was rescued and transported to medical care late Friday afternoon. The rescue was made by a team comprised of El Paso Fire, Horizon Fire, Montana Vista Fire, TX State Parks, El Paso Police, El Paso Sheriff, El Paso County Fire Marshals and Horizon Police

EPFD tweeted about the initial incident at approximately 2:48 p.m., stating that Combine Search and Rescue units were en route to assist county units.

No further information has been reported.