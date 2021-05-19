United Way of El Paso and local governments partner in new community resilience center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new El Paso United Community Resiliency Center provides support to individuals impacted by COVID-19 with access to programs and social services.

The center is part of a partnership between the United Way and the county and city of El Paso. Funding from local governments is going to programs that will assist residents with financial support, health initiatives, and basic needs.

Other local organizations including the Paso del Norte Community Foundation EP Rent Help program, Project Amistad and Project Bravo are also helping out.

“Referrals made can help individuals access services in the areas of rental and utilities assistance, food security, legal aid, mental health and counseling services, job training and readiness programs, and childcare and respite,” a news release said.

