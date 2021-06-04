Unique pet adoption center opens inside the El Paso Zoo

You’re used to seeing big dangerous cats at the El Paso Zoo but starting today, you can also see and pet some house cats at the zoo and adopt one too.

The newest addition to the zoo is a Pet Encounter and Adoption Center.

“This center is very unique. First in the nation to ever have an adoption center inside of a zoo,” said Ramon Herrera, the El Paso Animal Services Interim Director. “This all came about through a partnership with the El Paso Zoo, Animal Services, and even our granting partners at Petco Love who provided half a million dollars who made this unique experience possible.”

The El Paso Animal Services said the program is a great addition for cat lovers of all kinds.

“Often times the kids are in love with the tigers, the lions, but you don’t have the opportunity to pet them. In this center, you’ll have the opportunity to be hands on with our domestic feline friends,” said Herrera.

It allows visitors to play with the house cats indoors and out.

“This location inside the zoo is going to have opportunities for you to hang out outside in our catio, sit down, be able to enjoy the weather, pet a cat, be able to see the cats play in their kennel area,” said Herrera.

One of the features at the adoption are the education sessions. People who have just adopted or are unsure how to care for a pet can also stop by to learn some tips and tricks on how to care for the animals.

“Some people have never had a cat, maybe they are not sure how to take care of it or maybe they need a little bit more help, this is the place,” said Rose Janic, El Paso Animal Services Education Coordinator.

The new adoption center will be open Friday through Sunday during the zoo`s regular operating hours.

Find out more on adopting pets by clicking here.