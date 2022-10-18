EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Sunland Park at New Mexico’s new workforce training academy, sponsored by Dona Ana Community College.

It will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy located in the DACC Sanland Park Center, 3365 McNutt Road.

This academy provides skills and training that employers seek in the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa areas.

Among the services offered by the academy are fast-track training in logistics, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, and many others.

A $350,000 grant from Union Pacific makes it possible for the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy, which also offers scholarships to students.

The academy offers the following course, with two courses beginning in October:

Certified Logistics Technician

CDL Training

Certified Technician Supply Chain Automation

Certified Production Technician 4.0

Digital Foundations/IC3 Certification

Welding FAst-Track Certificate

OSHA 10 Training

OSHA Forklift training

For more information on the academy and to register, go to https://go.asapconnected.com/?org=5073#CourseGroupID=58328, call 575-527-7776, or email ctp@nmsu.edu

