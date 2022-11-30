EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Union Drafthouse has partnered with Marble Brewery for the entire month of November, honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

For every Marble pint sold, the Union Drafthouse donated $1 to the Alzheimer’s Association in El Paso in order to spread awareness and help find a cure for the disease. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Union Drafthouse and Marble Brewery will be hosting the Garden of Hope Ceremony at the Union Drafthouse Canyons location, presenting the grand check that was raised at all four Union Drafthouse locations throughout the month of November.

The public is invited to the ceremony to support the cause. Brenda Maxon, Developmental Manager from the Alzheimer’s West Texas Chapter, Jesus Puga, Market Manager from Marble Brewery and Celeste Carrillo, Multimedia Manager from Union Drafthouse will be presenting the grand check.