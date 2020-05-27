Unemployment claims in El Paso remain high, but overall numbers decrease in May compared to April 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People in El Paso are continuing to file for unemployment as many businesses struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Workforce Solutions Borderplex released new information on Tuesday, May 26, on the number of unemployment claims that were filed in the Borderplex region. The data includes information from six counties including Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio.

According to the organization, 3,275 people filed for unemployment during the week of May 17 – May 22, 2020. That’s a drop from last week when 4,128 people filed for unemployment from May 10 – May 16.

However, unemployment claims have continued to rise since the pandemic began to take hold across the U.S. since March 2020.

For example, only 1,175 people in total filed for unemployment during the entire month of January 2020.

Up to date, 13,779 employment claims have been filed so far for the month of May.

For information on unemployment claims, see the graphs below:

The Workforce Solutions Borderplex said there are still jobs available in the Borderplex region. Job seekers who wish to apply should go to www.WorkInTexas.com.

For job opportunities see below: