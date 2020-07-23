Undercover FBI sting leads to arrests of 10 would-be sexual predators of minors in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Division said it has arrested 10 people for allegedly trying to engage in sexual activity with minors in separate incidents.

It was a part of Operation Cerberus, a sexual coercion and enticement of a minor operation that occurred from July 17- 19, 2020.

Authorities said more than 60 investigative personnel conducted undercover operations, executed search warrants and arrested suspects.

The 10 people who were arrested are facing charges ranging from Promotion of Prostitution to Attempted Coercio and Enticement of a Minor.

Officials said the operation also resulted in five federal arrests, four state arrests, one state arrest/outstanding warrant, and two investigative detentions.

Five men have been charged federally with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, a news release said.

According to officials, the defendants include 29-year old Ricardo Ortiz, 21-year old Steven Orozco, 49-year old Cayetano Lopez, 36-year old Anthony Tew, and 22-year old Alfredo Ramos who were arrested separately for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Thirty-three-year old, Michael Martinez, was arrested on an outstanding warrant with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after he was detained for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, officials said.

Four other individuals have been charged with state charges on promoting prostitution and engaging in criminal enterprise/prostitution. The defendants include: 34-year old Junior Soto, 34-year old Erika Casas, 36-year old Valeria Rodriguez, and 33-year old Sarah Morales.

“The FBI will always be vigilant in pursuing those who choose to prey on our most vulnerable citizens, our children,” said Luis M. Quesada, Special Agent in Charge of FBI El Paso Division. “I would like to thank our law enforcement partners and their task force officers as part of the FBI’s El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force for their commitment to making these arrests.”