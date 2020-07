EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The owner of the $1 million Powerball ticket in El Paso has not come forward to claim the prize and Texas Lottery officials said time is running out!

According to officials, the lucky winner has until Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. local time to come forward and claim the money.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Powerball drawing that was held on January 25, 2020.

You can check out the winning numbers below.