UMC vaccination site at the Coliseum soon to shut down

by: Elvia Navarrete

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso is closing its vaccination hub at the El Paso County Coliseum permanently on July 4th.

Anyone in need of a first and/or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to visit the El Paso Convention Center.

Vaccines at the Convention Center are administered Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit epstrong.org.

