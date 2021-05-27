UMC unveils new and very unique mobile stroke unit

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso unveiled its new mobile stroke unit Thursday morning.

The unit is 1 of 20 in the U.S. and 1 of 30 in the world. UMC says it will save more time, more lives and more brain function in people suffering from a stroke.

The mobile unit is equipped with ACT scanner that offers more detail about what type of stroke a person may have, which is critical in determining treatment.

“We’ll have on board a critical care nurse, a paramedic, a basic EMT, a CT tech and we have the ambulance equipped with tele-neurology so we can talk to the neurologist right then and there as the patient is getting scanned.” said Roxann Contreras, Stroke Coordinator at UMC.

UMC is hoping the unit will be up and running within 30 days. It needs to undergo a state certification and in-service before it can take to the streets and start saving lives.

