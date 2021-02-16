UMC to reschedule second doses for all delayed vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As winter weather continues wreaking havoc across the state, El Paso continues feeling the effects with thousands of vaccine shipments delayed.

University Medical Center announced Tuesday that the shipment of second dose vaccines scheduled for patients Tuesday and Wednesday had been delayed due to weather.

The shipment of second Pfizer doses are coming from Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to UMC. They need to be shipped to Texas, where they will then be sent to providers throughout the state.

“It’s affecting hospitals and hubs and other sites and cities large and small and where we may have been spared in terms of the electrical grid, we were not spared in terms of vaccines deliveries,” Ryan Mielke, a UMC spokesperson, said.

Mielke said on Tuesday alone, 4,000 people were scheduled to receive a vaccine. He said they tried calling everyone to let them know of the delay, however, said they couldn’t get to all before some went to the County Coliseum.

“Physically and from a timing standpoint, being able to reach out to that many people is almost impossible,” Mielke said.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Moderna second doses at UMC were already delayed since Friday of last week. UMC said anyone scheduled this week for their shot would need to reschedule.

Ahead of the storm, the state health department said weather could cause delays and providers should prepare for that possibility,

Mielke said vaccines are shipped via airplane and trucks, so if there are power outages or delayed flights, it will affect them.

He said the hospital doesn’t anticipate any further delays, however, said that is subject to change with the weather. Mielke said UMC is hopeful they will receive the delayed doses in the next day or two, where they say they will start calling people to reschedule.

“We are in a wait-and-see mode but ready to get things started right away if they arrive on time,” Mielke said.

The Texas Tribune reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and shipping companies postponed last Friday’s shipments, which included 407,000 first doses and 333,000 second doses to Texas in anticipation of the bad weather.

As for the City of El Paso’s hub sites, officials said they have not experienced any delays this week, adding they schedule appointments once they have vaccines on hand.