UMC to purchase respiratory care equipment

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will be buying more respiratory care equipment for patients dealing with COVID-19

Officials said the UMC Foundation has received $152,000 from multiple donors.

UMC said the funds will be used to purchase portable oxygen concentrators. This equipment is cost effective and allows doctors to discharge eligible patients sooner, according to UMC officials.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UMC: Nurse's claims unsubstantiated after inspection

Demand for food assistance increasing

UMC to purchase respiratory care equipment

UTEP AD: rapid testing in Houston led to 10 false positives on football team

Selfie Park

87th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl canceled in 2020

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link