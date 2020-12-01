EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will be buying more respiratory care equipment for patients dealing with COVID-19
Officials said the UMC Foundation has received $152,000 from multiple donors.
UMC said the funds will be used to purchase portable oxygen concentrators. This equipment is cost effective and allows doctors to discharge eligible patients sooner, according to UMC officials.
Latest Headlines
- UMC: HHS inspection finds traveling nurse’s claims ‘unsubstantiated’
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected to drop temps into the 40s this week
- Demand for food assistance increasing
- COVID-19 testing in El Paso declining, officials anticipate testing surge following Thanksgiving
- UMC to purchase respiratory care equipment