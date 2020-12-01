UMC to purchase respiratory care equipment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)--According to health department data, El Paso saw an all-time high of COVID-19 testing in a single week for 53,016 tests administered four weeks ago. However, each week after that has been a steady drop.

Deputy Chief and Office of Emergency Management director, Jorge Rodriguez, said the Thanksgiving holiday weekend could have played a part in the drop last week as only two sites were open on Thanksgiving.