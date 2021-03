EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center is continuing to open its registration portal for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the hospital will have two registration events.

The first will happen at 9 a.m. for seniors by telephone at (915) 200-2700 who do not have internet access.



The second will take place at 6 p.m. for teachers, childcare workers, and those 65 years old and older.