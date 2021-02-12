UMC reschedules 5,000 Moderna second doses set for next week

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center said it is rescheduling appointments for 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, officials said Friday.

Those with an appointment for a second Moderna dose from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 will have their appointments rescheduled due to a delay in receiving the vaccine from the state.

UMC said it will contact each individual whose appointment was rescheduled once they have confirmation as to when the second dose of Moderna vaccine will arrive.

The hospital reminded residents that guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control allow for a second dose to be administered within six weeks after the first dose.

UMC also said that those scheduled to receive their second dose of Pfizer with appointments between Feb. 16 and Feb. 20 are not affected. The State has authorized UMC to use next week’s first-dose Pfizer shipment to vaccinate those coming in for a second dose.

UMC will not open up its scheduling process, online portal or phone line, for new, first-time appointments for the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.