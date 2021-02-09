UMC registering ‘Super Seniors’ for COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center is pushing to make sure El Paso’s most vulnerable population gets their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seniors that are 75 years old and up can register for UMC’s “Super Seniors, Super Tuesday” event, which starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

UMC official said the website’s portal and phone number will close once the number of allotments fills up.

Vaccinations will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum for those with appointments only.

Successful registrations will be followed up with a phone call to set up the appointment.

Registration can be done on UMC’s website or members of the public can call (915) 200-2700.