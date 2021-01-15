Update: UMC receives 5,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses, registration fills up in 12 minutes

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with University Medical Center said on Friday that its registration for 5,000 additional vaccine doses filled up in 12 minutes.

Earlier:

University Medical Center has received another 5,000 vaccine doses and, at noon on Friday, opened COVID-19 vaccination appointment registration for Categories 1A and 1B (healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65 and older or others with certain underlying health conditions).

Registration started at noon and will be open until all open appointments are scheduled. After that point, the site will close access.

(See registration page at www.UMCelpaso.org for details)

These appointments are for the FIRST DOSE of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum by appointment only. Your second-dose appointment will be scheduled for you after you receive your first dose. Walk-up vaccinations are not being accepted. You must have an appointment. Again, you can register for the vaccine, until all available appointments are scheduled, at www.UMCelpaso.org.

UMC will also announce when the appointment registrations have all been filled for this allotment.