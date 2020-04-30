UMC ranks among safest hospitals in the nation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC) is now among the safest hospitals in the nation.

According to the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade system, UMC had previously been awarded an “A” in Spring 2019, becoming the only public hospital in Texas to achieve an “A” rating.

“This award of an ‘A’ rating shows our patients that our standards of excellence in safety have been maintained and continue to improve by the day,” said Jacob Cintron, UMC President & CEO. “It is testament to the hard work and diligence of our nurses, techs and physicians throughout our hospital to ensure that patient safety and satisfaction are our priorities. I am again happy that Leapfrog has recognized our work toward improvement.

Hospitals receive a letter grade of A through F based on their overall safety performance every Spring and Fall, a release said.

UMC’s Spring 2020 Grade of an “A,” is derived from safety data compiled from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

According to a release, The Leapfrog Group is a nationwide organization that serves as a voice for healthcare safety.

The assessment was done virtually through a Leapfrog system.

“Our Quality Management team, nurses and everyone throughout the healthcare delivery process continue to be focused on making everything we do as safe as possible for all patients. Every one of our providers, techs, assistants and other Associates can share in this success. Most of all, our patients can count on the safest of care at UMC,” said Roxanne Weisendanger, UMC’s Chief Nursing Officer.

According to a release, there are 28 national performance measures that are looked at through the Leapfrog system. Including 13 process/Structural Measures, and 15 Patient Outcome Measures.

Hospitals are assessed on hospitals safety, quality, and efficiency based on national performance measures that are specific to health care.