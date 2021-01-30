UMC opens registration for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center opened COVID-19 vaccination appointment registration for Categories 1A and 1B (healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65 and older or others with certain underlying health conditions) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

UMC received another allotment of vaccine doses and opened the registration to accomodate more people.

These appointments will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum by appointment only. Your second-dose appointment will be scheduled for you after you receive your first dose. Walk-up vaccinations are not being accepted. You must have an appointment.

UMC will also announce when the appointment registrations have all been filled for this allotment.

To make an appointment, visit UMC’s website at www.UMCelpaso.org.