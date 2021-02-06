UMC opens appointment registration window for COVID-19, ‘Super Seniors’ vaccinations planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center says appointment registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open.

Registration is open to members of the public who fall under the 1A or 1B category, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65 and older or others with underlying health conditions.

The public can register at UMC’s website.

Seniors 75-years-old and up can register for UMC’s “Super Seniors Super Tuesday.” Registration is also on UMC’s website or members of the public can call 915-200-2700.

UMC officials say the website’s portal and phone number will close once the number of registrations fills up. The event will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Appointments take place at the El Paso County Coliseum and walk-up vaccinations are not being accepted. Successful registrations are followed up with a phone call to setup the appointment.

In the past few weeks, the supply of vaccines from the state and federal government have not been able to meet the large demand. Many members of the public have reported difficulty registering to receive a vaccine and many have said they’ve waited for long periods of time to receive one after registering.

Area officials have asked the public to be patient as they request for more supply from the state and federal government.