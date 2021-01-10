UMC opens appointment registration for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center is currently accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointment registrations for categories 1A and 1B. Those categories are for healthcare workers, first responders, anyone 65-years and older or others with certain underlying health conditions.
Registration began at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday until all appointments are scheduled.
The appointments are for the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will take place at the UMC Main Campus. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled after a person receives the first dose.
Walk-up vaccinations will not be accepted. An appointment must be made.
You can register for the vaccine, until all available appointments are scheduled, at www.UMCelpaso.org.
UMC will also announce when appointment registrations have been filled for this allotment.
