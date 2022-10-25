EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd.
For those without insurance, the cost of a mammogram is $50 and for those with insurance, the mammograms are free.
Also, on the same day, UMC is providing the latest COVID-19 vaccine and boosters on a walk-in basis to anyone 5 years of age or older.
If women plan on receiving both a vaccine and a mammogram, UMC said they must get the mammogram first before the shot.
- Mammograms will be provided from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vaccinations will be provided from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Jules Bass, known for work on ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and other holiday specials, dies: reports
- UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event
- El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
- El Paso Community College (EPCC) asks for public input on redistricting
- Homeowners over 65 or with disabilities may get a break on overgrown weeds
- Following other re-releases, McDonald’s fans want this item to return to menus nationwide