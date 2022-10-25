EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd.

For those without insurance, the cost of a mammogram is $50 and for those with insurance, the mammograms are free.

Also, on the same day, UMC is providing the latest COVID-19 vaccine and boosters on a walk-in basis to anyone 5 years of age or older.

If women plan on receiving both a vaccine and a mammogram, UMC said they must get the mammogram first before the shot.

Mammograms will be provided from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccinations will be provided from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Courtesy: UMC

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store