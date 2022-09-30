EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The University Medical Center of El Paso is offering discount 3D mammograms and Covid-19 booster vaccinations at a special walk-in event on Oct. 8.

A special 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 located at the UMC West Clinic, 6600 N. Desert Boulevard. For anyone without insurance, the cost of a mammogram will be $50. For those with insurance, there is no cost. On the same day, UMC will be providing the latest COVID-19 vaccine/booster on a walk-in basis, to anyone 5 years of age or older. (Women must receive mammogram first, if receiving both) Vaccinations will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

