UMC offering 20k sign-on bonus for registered nurses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso is offering a sign on bonus of up to $20,000 for registered nurses.

In addition to the bonus, UMC is offering relocation assistance, benefits and retirement plans. A UMC spokesperson said like most hospitals, UMC offers sign-on payments to nurses with certain skill sets and years of experience.

According to hospital officials, there are more than 100 openings in nursing and 400 positions available overall.

UMC is having a hiring fair Tuesday, Oct 12 from 10 a.m-6 p.m. at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel located on Airway.