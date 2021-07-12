UMC of El Paso to receive $15.9 million in coronavirus relief funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso will receive $15.9 million from coronavirus relief funding, according to a tweet from Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas).

In the tweet, Escobar said she advocated for the funding.

“I’m proud to have advocated to secure this much-needed funding to support our health care heroes and ensure UMC can continue providing quality care to El Pasoans,” Escobar tweeted.

NEWS: @umcelpaso will receive $15.9 million in @FEMA coronavirus relief funding.



