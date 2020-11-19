UMC garners national recognition for surgical care quality

by: Elvia Navarette

El Paso (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso getting recognized nationally for its excellence in surgical care quality.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program said UMC is deserving of the recognition.

UMC is one of 88 hospitals nationwide to receive this recognition. It is also the largest public hospital in the U.S.-Mexico border and the only hospital along the border to receive this recognition.

There are two lists of meritorious hospitals:
1. The All Cases Meritorious List
2. High Risk Meritorious List


UMC achieved a score a high score for both.

“Our surgeons from TTP El Paso are among the best in the country because of their dedication, commitment to a high level of excellence and compassion for every patient who comes through our doors,” said UMC President and CEO Jacob Cintron.

