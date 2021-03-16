UMC opens vaccine registration on Tuesday

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the City of El Paso is not involved in the registration process.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center is opening online registration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for 4,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
People qualified for current vaccination under Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination include groups 1A, 1B, school and childcare personnel and people 50 years and older.
People can register at www.UMCelpaso.org.
As a reminder, these are the qualified groups:
Group/Category 1A:
First responders and healthcare personnel who are essential to keeping the healthcare system intact
Group/Category 1B:
People 65 years of age and older and those 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition
Group/Category 1C:
People 50 to 64 years of age
School and Childcare Personnel
The following education and childcare personnel are now eligible to be vaccinated in Texas:
- Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools;
- Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and
- Those who work as (or for) licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
UMC will close the system as soon as the 4,000 vaccination appointments are exhausted.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, UMC will also open its telephone registration at (915) 200-2700 for those without internet access or seniors. There will be 725 appointments available.
UMC will also open its registration portal at 6 p.m. Thursday for school and childcare personnel and those 65 and older. There will be 1,000 appointments available online.
Both the online and phone registration will close when available appointments have been exhausted.