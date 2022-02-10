EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Department of State says in a new travel advisory Americans should not travel to Ukraine and those in the country should leave.

In addition President Joe Biden said Americans in Ukraine should leave the country during an interview with Lester Holt.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” Biden said during the interview with Holt.

The manager of an El Paso Travel company says they are not booking trips to Russia and Ukraine and haven’t been for a while.

“Russia and Ukraine are going to be totally off to selling to the public especially Ukraine at this time,” said Sara Williams the Manager of Buck Rogers Travel.

Williams says before the pandemic she did have El Pasoans booking trips to those areas.

“There’s cruises as well as well as sight seeing,” said Williams. “We had quite a few people interested in visiting that area so it was really no problem at that time but this time it is, it’s a problem.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to New Mexico State University and the University of Texas at El Paso asking about students possibly studying abroad in Ukraine or Russia.

NMSU says they do not have students studying in either country.

“NMSU currently does not offer study abroad programs in Russia or Ukraine,” said Minerva Baumann a spokesperson for NMSU.

As for the travel advisory the U.S. State Department of State warns Americans who remain in Ukraine to use increased caution and say the U.S wont be able to evacuate them.

“U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine,” the travel advisory reads.

