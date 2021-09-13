U.S. Postal Service celebrates Day of the Dead with new colorful ‘Dia de los Muertos’ stamps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new colorful stamp by U.S. Postal Service celebrates Dia de los Muertos with four colorful new stamps and will be introduced in Downtown.

The first-day-of-issue event for the Day of the Dead stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #DayoftheDeadstamps.

The event will take place this Thursday, September 30, at 11 a.m. at the El Paso Museum of Art One Arts Festival Plaza.

Michael J. Elston, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors, will serve as dedicating official. Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: usps.com/dayofthedead

