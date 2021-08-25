U.S. military mandates soldiers to get vaccinated

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The U.S. military issued a mandate requiring all service members to become vaccinated.

Fort Bliss has not mentioned anything yet regarding a deadline for soldiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As we’ve reported, the U.S. Military is moving to mandate COVID vaccines for all service members. During Wednesday’s pentagon briefing, officials determined vaccinations are necessary for the safety of service members.

The move comes after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received FDA approval on Monday.

“He has determined after careful consultations with medical experts and military leadership, of course with the support of the president, mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus disease, COVID-10, is necessary to protect the safety of our service members and force.” said Pentagon spokesman, James Kirby.

According to the Pentagon, more than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots.

