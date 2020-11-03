U.S. citizens wait in line to cross from Juárez to El Paso to vote

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens of U.S. citizens flooded the international bridges in Juárez Tuesday morning to make their way from Mexico into El Paso to vote on Election Day.

The U.S. citizens living in Juárez waited up to two hours in lines to cross into the U.S. to vote.

Many said they expected good elections and hoped violence didn’t explode in the streets of U.S. cities.

