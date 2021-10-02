U.S. Border Patrol Agents disrupt multiple smuggling schemes in the past week

Las Cruces Border Patrol Agents with help from other agencies discovered 32 migrants hiding in a stash house in Canutillo Texas. Photo courtesy of CBP.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Border Patrol Agents working in Southern New Mexico and parts of West Texas said they had a “busy week”, disrupting multiple smuggling schemes and apprehending a Mexican national convicted of assault with a deadly weapon.

Border Patrol agents working in Las Cruces help out New Mexico State Police Officers in stopping a vehicle with nine migrants – some of which were not wearing seat belts- on Sunday, September 26, CBP officials said in a release.

The driver and front passenger were identified as smugglers and will be facing charges under 8 USC 1324.

Later that day, the apprehension of the nine migrants led Las Cruces Border Patrol agents to coordinate with agents from Santa Teresa, New Mexico Border Patrol Station, the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit and agents from Homeland Security Investigations, discovering 32 migrants being held in a stash house in Canutillo, Texas.

According to CBP, all migrants associated with these apprehensions are to be expelled under Title 42.

The El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) and the El Paso Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on Transmountain Road that same Sunday to find six occupants in addition to the driver. After questioning from the ASU, the six occupants were determined to be in the country illegally, according to CBP officials.

During the investigation, it was also determined that the driver, a Legal Permanent Resident, who smuggled the migrants illegally, was the principal individual responsible, CBP officials said.

The six migrants were expelled under Title 42 and the driver will face charges under 8 USC 1324.

With information provided by an anonymous caller, El Paso ASU encountered 13 migrants Tuesday, September 28, who were being held in a motel near North Mesa St.

The anonymous caller said they observed two vehicles dropping off migrants at the motel, CBP said in a release.

El Paso’s ASU discovered two rooms containing 13 migrants in total. Officials identified two of the migrants from Mexico and the other 11 from Ecuador. All migrants were expelled under Title 42.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Deming, New Mexico Station apprehended a Mexican national convicted of assault with a deadly weapon out of California.

The unnamed individual was encountered near Hachita, New Mexico after illegally entering the United States through the desert and was booked into the Luna County Detention Center, pending prosecution for 8 USC 1326.

“Our continual partnership with local, state and federal agencies has allowed for enhanced targeting of human smuggling activity,” said Gloria I Chavez, El Paso Sector chief patrol agent. “I am proud of the work we do together in order to disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations who profit from the maltreatment of migrants.”

