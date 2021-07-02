U.S. Border Patrol agents discover two stash houses with 65 migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigation agents say they discovered 65 migrants living in two stash houses in Sunland Park and El Paso this week.

Agents with both agencies found 43 individuals living inside of a home in Sunland Park with individuals from several countries. Authorities say 25 individuals were from Ecuador, six from Mexico, six from Guatemala, four El Salvadorians and two Brazilians.

In El Paso, agents found 22 migrants living inside of a home. Customs and Border Protection says 10 were from Ecuador, four from Guatemala, three from Mexico, two from Nicaragua, two from Honduras, and one from El Salvador.

Immigration authorities say the El Paso sector has seen a significant increase in the number of single adults crossing the border. And, in comparison to 2019, officials say there has been a 261 percent increase for single adult encounters.

U.S. Border Patrol figures show agents have made 86,536 single adult migrants in the El Paso sector.

All the individuals were taken to Mexico under the Title 42, which is an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our El Paso Sector integrated targeting teams continue to disrupt human smuggling by

transnational criminal organizations in our region,” Gloria Chavez, El Paso sector chief patrol agent said. “We will continue to work together with other agencies to rescue these migrants from these deplorable lliving conditions where they are held for long periods of time.”

