U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man with felony kidnapping/human trafficking warrants out of LA

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol has announced the arrest of a U.S. citizen who has an active felony warrant for kidnapping/human trafficking out of Los Angeles, California.

According to officials, on May 19, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Sierra Blanca Station arrested the man while conducting immigration checkpoint operations on Interstate 10.

The suspect was reportedly traveling on a passenger bus.

“The arrest of this wanted fugitive is a great display of agents being diligent in their duties,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “I am proud of the important work our agents do at our immigration checkpoints to keep our country safe.”

Officials said, the individual at first provided a false name, but was later identified and confirmed as Chadtaun Brown, with a felony warrant for kidnapping/human trafficking out of Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. Marshals took custody of Brown.