U.S. Attorney handling Patrick Crusius case announces resignation; Gregg N. Sofer appointed

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash said they would seek the death penalty in the mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas during a press conference Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Office of Emergency Management. Patrick Crusius was booked on charges of capital murder. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is at left. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A key figure on the team prosecuting the alleged Cielo Vista Walmart shooter will soon be leaving.

U.S. Attorney John F. Bash has announced his resignation from the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday, after eight years of service with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the Attorney General of my decision,” said Bash in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr appointed Gregg N. Sofer as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, effective Oct. 10.

Bash was appointed by President Donald J. Trump in December 2017 after previously serving in the DOJ as an Assistant to the Solicitor General from 2012 to 2017, and served as Associate Counsel to the President in 2017.

In February, Bash indicted alleged Cielo Vista Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on federal hate crime charges.

According to a statement sent by the DOJ, prior to his appointment, Sofer served as Counselor to the Attorney General of the U.S. where he handled criminal and national security issues, as well as crisis response.

Bash’s resignation comes at a particularly tempestuous time in Texas.

Over the weekend, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was accused of accepting bribes and abusing the office of power by several top deputies.