U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss Change of Responsibility ceremony

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss welcomed a new leader during a small ceremony due to COVID-19 protocols, Wednesday morning.

Garrison Command Sergeant Major James J. Brasher relinquished responsibilities to incoming Sergeant Major Gerardo Gonzalez during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, February 10.

Sgt. Major Gonzalez is a native El Pasoan and has a family here, saying he knows the beauty of the area. Gonzalez spoke about his appreciation and great relationship between El Paso and Ft. Bliss.

As Garrison Command, he says he will focus on making sure incoming soldiers and current soldiers and staff have what they need.