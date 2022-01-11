TxDOT’s ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ Scholarship open for applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester is eligible to apply.

According to TxDOT, judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

It’s important that younger generations understand they have the power to create long-term solutions that

can transform their environment into one that is litter-free. becky ozuna, program administrator, ‘dont mess with texas’ campaign

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes

a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the

Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will

award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2022.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be

received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2022.

The 2022 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by Buc-ees and iHeart Media.

