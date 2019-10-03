TxDot to open Border West Expressway

El Paso drivers will have a new route that could get them half way across town in half the time.

The long awaited Border West Express Way stretches 7.4 miles, from Sunland Park to the Lower Valley. TXDOT called it a more direct route for drivers who want to avoid the traffic of I-10.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people excited about it opening, they do understand it is a toll facility, many people are willing to pay the toll, they have been telling us they have been looking forward to an alternative to I-10,” said Lauren Macias with TXDOT.

The Express Way, which is also a toll road, will feature they city’s first ever interchange or “spewy”.

“They will see that interchange on Executive, so if you drive between Executive and Paisano, you will see that that interchange is a little bit different, because its the cities first spewy, its a way to get a lot of traffic through a small area,” said Macias.

Meaning the “spewy” will contain multiple lanes motion.

When the Toll Road opens on Thursday, it will start with a deferral period, allowing the public to use it for free.

Once the road begins to charge the toll, drivers will be billed through the mail, or can purchase a tag on TXTAG.org. The tag works like a prepaid card and goes on the vehicles windshield.

A tip driver may want to keep in mind is, Tags are cheaper in the long run, as billing through mail, is twice the cost.

TXDOT has yet to release when the deferral period ends or what the cost of the toll will be.